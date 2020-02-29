MRI facility shortly at district hospital in Udupi

District Surgeon Dr Madhusoodan Nayak said that MRI facility would be introduced in Udupi District Hospital shortly.

“All basic facilities, including the room for MRI, is ready.”

MRI facility will now be a reality in the hospital, he said during the phone-in programme, organised by Prajavani at PV-DH office in Udupi. The district hospital has CT scanning facility which functions round-the-clock.

Replying to a query from Ramesh of Kundapura and Balakrishna of Kaup, Nayak said that he had directed all the staff of the primary health centres (PHC) to create awareness on facilities available at the district hospital.

When Suresh Shetty from Hebri complained on being forced to pay extra fee for Ayushman card, the district surgeon said Rs 45 was collected for laminated Ayushman card and photocopy of the card. “If extra amount is collected, then public should file a complaint.”

On the shortage of blood in blood bank of the district hospital, he said that there was no shortage of blood at present. Enough blood was collected through blood donation camps. Due to increase in marriages and holiday for colleges in the month of April and May, the blood shortage arises. Shortage of blood of negative groups is a recurring problem.

The district surgeon said that children within 16 years are vaccinated free of charge at all the PHCs, taluk and district hospitals in the district.

When Venkatramana Aithal of Koteshwara and Akshath of Hebri alleged that there was shortage of doctors to treat patients suffering from neurological and other ailments, Nayak said that there were specialist doctors for every department in the hospital. A proposal was submitted to the government for appointing specialist doctors.

Dr Nayak appealed to the people to avoid eating gutka and tobacco to ensure a healthy life. People should shun bad habits. There are every possibility of getting cancer by consuming gutka and tobacco, he added.