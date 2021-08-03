Murder attempt on youth

Murder attempt on youth

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Aug 03 2021, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 01:12 ist

Miscreants who came in a car rammed a bike and attacked the bike rider and pillion rider with lethal weapons in Kushalnagar on late Sunday night.

The injured rider is Sagar from Mullusoge, while Chethan who was riding pillion has also suffered minor injuries.

The footage of the incident has been captured on a CCTV camera. The police are on the search for the miscreants who attacked the duo.

The miscreants fled the spot after the incident. On hearing the sound, Engineering Works owner Suresh came out of the house to check what happened.

On seeing two youths in a pool of blood, he informed the police and an ambulance was called. Both the injured have been shifted to Mysuru for treatment.

murder attempt
Youth
Kushalnagar
captured on camera
Kodagu

