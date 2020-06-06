Murder of businessman: 4 held

Murder of businessman: 4 held

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 06 2020, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 23:41 ist

The Mulki police and Mangaluru North Anti-Rowdy Squad personnel arrested four people in connection with the murder of a businessman, Abdul Lathif, at Mulki in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Abdul was hacked to death in broad daylight June 5. According to DCP Crime Lakshmi Ganesh K, the arrested are Mohammed Hasim (27), Nisar alias Riyaz (33), Aboobakkar Siddiq (27) and Mohammed Razim (24). The police are on the lookout for other accused who were involved in the murder.

On Friday, when Abdul Lathif along with his relatives Muneer, Hizaz and Imran was travelling in a car, a group of people waylaid their car and assaulted them using soda bottles and knife.

A personal rivalry is suspected in the case. All the injured, Muneer, Hizaz and Imran are under undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. 

The weapons and vehicles used for the murder have been confiscated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
murder of businessman
Mangaluru
4 held

What's Brewing

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

The case for an interventionist judiciary

The case for an interventionist judiciary

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

 