Murder of businessman: 4 held

The Mulki police and Mangaluru North Anti-Rowdy Squad personnel arrested four people in connection with the murder of a businessman, Abdul Lathif, at Mulki in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Abdul was hacked to death in broad daylight June 5. According to DCP Crime Lakshmi Ganesh K, the arrested are Mohammed Hasim (27), Nisar alias Riyaz (33), Aboobakkar Siddiq (27) and Mohammed Razim (24). The police are on the lookout for other accused who were involved in the murder.

On Friday, when Abdul Lathif along with his relatives Muneer, Hizaz and Imran was travelling in a car, a group of people waylaid their car and assaulted them using soda bottles and knife.

A personal rivalry is suspected in the case. All the injured, Muneer, Hizaz and Imran are under undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

The weapons and vehicles used for the murder have been confiscated.