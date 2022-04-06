MU's UG odd semseter exams begin

MU's UG odd semseter exams begin

  • Apr 06 2022, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 00:31 ist

The third and fifth-semester examination of Mangalore University’s undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22 was held without any confusion on Wednesday.

The exams were conducted at 206 examination centres spread across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts.

A total of 67,000 students were scheduled to appear for exams which will be held for over a month.

Mangalore University Registrar (Evaluation) Prof P L Dharma said that there was no confusion over the hijab issue.

Incidents of students skipping examinations due to the row over hijab were not reported from any examination centres, he clarified.

First semester students will write the examination as per the New Education Policy (NEP) implemented by the university in this academic year from April 18. The examinations for MU’s post-graduation programmes will be conducted from April 25, said sources.

