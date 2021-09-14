Nandini milk parlour opened in Gonikoppa

Hassan Milk Union Limited (HAMUL) is in second place in the state in the procurement of milk and has been providing dairy products of the best quality, said Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah.

Inaugurating the Nandini milk parlour of HAMUL at the Gonikoppa bus stand, he said that the Nandini brand of KMF has more than 53 sugarless varieties of products. This has been beneficial to the consumers.

The MLA also called upon the people to try the products and encourage dairy farmers.

Hassan Milk Union Limited managing director Gopalaiah said that more than 12 lakh litres of milk is being procured by the union.

The union has been supplying 10 lakh litres of milk to the Indian Army, he added.

Gram Panchayat president Chaitra Chetan, members Noorera Rati Achappa, B N Prakash, Geeta, Vivek Raikar, HAMUL general manager Govinda Raju and others were present.