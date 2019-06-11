NDRF team to tackle monsoon emergencies

A 30-member team of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) arrived in Mangaluru to assist the public in tackling emergencies during monsoon, District In-charge Minister U T Khader said on Monday.

Khader was addressing attendees at the monsoon preparedness review meeting, held at the DC’s office. He said that the team had arrived from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The team will camp in the district for the next three months.

He said that the district administration was all set to tackle sea erosion, artificial floods and landslides that might occur during monsoon. Home Guards will be provided with the necessary requirements to deal with the monsoon-related calamities. At the meet tackling landslides and flood were discussed at length.

Ration cards

The minister directed officials from the Food and Civil Supplies department to initiate measures to distribute ration cards to pending applications within 15 days. A total of 5,186 applications were pending in the district.

Measures should be taken to issue ration cards within 15 days to those who furnish Aadhaar and income certificates along with the applications.

He said priority would be given to supply boiled rice to the ration card holders in the district. Quality rice and dal should be supplied. The officials should not compromise with quality, he cautioned.

Handbills

Khader directed officials from the Health department to create awareness among people on Nipah virus. Khader chaired a separate meeting with Health officials. He urged the public not to consume fruits directly without washing it thoroughly.

Precautionary measures should be taken to ensure that the Nipah does not spread. Handbills should be distributed to create awareness on Nipah in schools and colleges. “Take steps to fill the vacancies. If there is a shortage of staff at the laboratory in taluks,” he said.

He urged people not to panic over Nipah virus. Water should not be stored in areas where there are bats. Fever should not be neglected.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S directed the officials from the department to follow response protocol.