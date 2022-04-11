Need to create a knowledge repository, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said spirituality and science should go hand in hand as there is a need to create a knowledge repository.

“Science and spirituality are two sides of the same coin,” he said while inaugurating the newly constructed district and city library building named after scholar late Dr Bannanje Govindacharya in Udupi on Monday.

The chief minister said decision-making will emerge when science and spirituality come together.

He said a library should be regarded as a treasure house of knowledge. As there is a need for honest bureaucracy, students should consider civil service as a career option.

He said the budget had announced ‘CM Margadarshi’ to train rural students. The project envisages all assistance needed for an aspirant to pass the civil service examinations.

Creativity is at the heart of knowledge and the library should be a source of it, he stressed.

The only hope in society are seers and their spiritual knowledge and youth who are the future, he added.

He urged young people to have faith in their abilities. They should be self-assured with their ideas and perform well.