Need to protect forest dwellers stressed

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 16 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 17:43 ist

Along with the conservation of forest, there is a need to concentrate on the health of forest dwellers, said Environment and Health Foundation of India secretary Col Cheppudira P Muthanna.

Environment and Health Foundation of India had donated smoke-free stoves and food kits to the tribal families at tribal haadi in Makutta.

The smoke-free stoves were handed over to 10 families. Along with food kits, even an umbrella was given to each family.

Forest dwellers
Environment and Health Foundation of India
tribal families
Makutta

