Need to protect forest dwellers stressed

Along with the conservation of forest, there is a need to concentrate on the health of forest dwellers, said Environment and Health Foundation of India secretary Col Cheppudira P Muthanna.
Environment and Health Foundation of India had donated smoke-free stoves and food kits to the tribal families at tribal haadi in Makutta.
The smoke-free stoves were handed over to 10 families. Along with food kits, even an umbrella was given to each family.
