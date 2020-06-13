Nitte varsity ranked 74th amongst Indian universities

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 13 2020, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 00:13 ist

Nitte (Deemed to be University) has been ranked 74th among the universities in India in the National Institutional Ranking which was made public by the Ministry for Human Resources Development (HRD) on Thursday.

This is the fourth successive year that the university is recognised among the top 100 universities in the country. Three of the constituent colleges of the university figure in the top 50 institutions in their respective disciplines— AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences has been ranked 5th among the Dental Colleges of India; KS Hegde Medical Academy has been ranked 36th in the country among Medical Colleges and Nitte Gulabi Shetty Memorial Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (NGMIPS) is ranked 49th among Pharmacy colleges, a press release stated.

