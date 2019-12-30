No load shedding during SSLC, PUC examinations

Mescom will supply uninterrupted power during SSLC and PUC examinations to help the students to study and prepare for the examinations, said Mescom Technical Director Anand Naik and Chikkamagaluru Superintending Engineer G S Manjunath.

They were speaking during the phone-in programme organised by Prajavani, the sister publication of Deccan Herald, at the PV editorial office in Chikkamagaluru on Monday.

“The Mescom has decided not to go for load shedding during examinations. The directions will be issued at the divisional level to the concerned in this regard,” said Naik.

Naik said a proposal has been submitted for setting up gas-insulated substation (GIS) at Sringeri and N R Pura. The land requirement is less unlike the land needed for conventional substations. Further, the maintenance of the substation is also easy.

“If we get approval, the tender will be floated for the work. An estimate has been prepared to instal 33 KV line along the 11 KV line from Kammaradi to Sringeri after conducting a survey. The tender will be floated after getting the approval,” he added.

To a query, Manjunath said that the Forest Department’s permission is awaited for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana in a few areas in Malnad. Providing electricity connections on the periphery and inside the national park, reserve forest and the deemed forest is a challenge to Mescom. The work can be implemented with ease after getting permission from the Forest Department.

To solve problems related to the distribution of electricity, a proposal has been submitted for setting up 66/11 kv stations at Mallenahalli, Mallandooru and Gaanadhaalu. The land has already been identified for the purpose. The substation at Jannapura has received approval and the process of finalising the land is on. The work on a substation at Banakal is in progress and will be completed within a year.

Helpline introduced

Mescom has introduced 24x7 helpline number for the speedy redressal of consumer complaints - 1912.