'No one will be deprived of burial ground'

If there are no burial grounds for families of SC/ST community in villages, then there is a scheme to earmark government land for Hindu burial ground. In case the government land is not available, then private land will be purchased and converted into a ‘Hindu Rudra Bhoomi’ (burial ground), Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Dr S B Yogeesh said on Wednesday.

Reserving burial ground exclusively for SC/ST communities will result in further discrimination. The land will be purchased using SC/ST fund and will be used as Hindu burial ground, he told while responding to a query during a phone-in programme organised by Prajavani at DH/PV editorial office in Balmatta.

Koragappa from Koila in Kadaba alleged that there was no burial ground for SC/ST community members in the village. Dr S B Yogeesh directed Koragappa to submit an application to Puttur taluk officer.

Lakshmi urged the officer to extend the nutritious food programme for tribals during monsoon to Adi Dravida community who are also struggling to eke out a living during monsoon. The deputy director in turn asked her to submit her demands in writing to be forwarded to the government for consideration.

Shekar Laila said Koraga colony in Ujire lacks basic facilities. The funds earmarked for the construction of houses should be increased.

Parvathi from Thokkottu alleged that she had not received title deeds for her house in Chembugudde despite paying fees in 2017. The officer in turn asked her to submit all the documents to Social Welfare Department. He also promised to speak to the tahsildar.

When Arun and Umakanth sought information on the schemes for budding entrepreneurs, Dr Yogeesh said that there is ‘Unnati’ scheme to groom entrepreneurs.

The government has collaborated with cab aggregators like Uber and Ola in facilitating auto loans for members of SC/ST community interested in driving taxis. The Unnati scheme will also promote entrepreneurs hailing from SC/ST background in the field of technology innovation. The department will release funds to entrepreneurs to develop tech-based solutions that are innovative and novel and will have a social impact. People from the SC/ST community are also encouraged to take up franchise of milk parlour, footwear showroom of well known brands under the scheme.

‘FIR to be registered’

Dr S B Yogeesh, deputy director of Social Welfare Department said that FIR will be registered against teachers who had practised discrimination against children from SC/ST. Teachers of Laila Padladi Government School were accused of leaving students from SC/ST community behind while accompanying other students to a house warming ceremony here recently.

When Shekhar Laila and Chandru from Belthangady sought information on action initiated against teachers, Yogeesh said a notice had been served and departmental inquiry into the incident is on.

The taluk officer had visited the spot and collected details on the incident.

“I will also discuss the issue with the DDPI,” he added.