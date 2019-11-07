No private Tipu Jayanti celebrations: DC

The government will not be observing Tipu Jayanti on November 10. Permission was also denied to conduct Tipu Jayanti in private as precautionary measure, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner was addressing officials at a meeting convened at her office.

“The Eid Milad festival coincides with Tipu Jayanti. The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue will be delivered on November 17. Therefore, it is important to maintain law and order. Police security has been tightened to ensure the same,” explained.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said that permission was also not granted to take out victory processions post-Ayodhya verdict.

She also warned of taking disciplinary action against people who have been circulating communally sensitive messages on social

media.

K A Yakub, District Wakf Advisory Board president, said, “Eid Milad will be observed in mosques. We will also respect the Supreme Court order in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir – Babri Masjid issue.”

Yusuf, secretary of the Kondangeri Muslim Jamaat Committee, promised that Eid Milad would be celebrated in a peaceful manner.

Robin Devaiah, general secretary of the BJP District Committee, recollected that the communal clashes had erupted during Tipu Jayanti in 2015. “The government has, therefore, taken a right decision not to observe Tipu Jayanti this year. The apex court’s order on the Ayodhya issue will be respected,” he concurred.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha was also present at the meeting.