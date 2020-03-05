No special package announced for Kodagu in Karnataka Budget: Congress, JD(S)

The flood-hit district of Kodagu, a bastion of BJP, was expecting special schemes in the State Budget. However, the expectations have turned false.

In spite of MLAs K G Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan requesting chief minister for additional grants, the demands are unfulfilled. Moreover, no scheme was announced towards the permanent rehabilitation of flood victims in the district in the budget, presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on

Thursday.

However, a fire fighting and emergency services team has been sanctioned to Gonikoppa. The anganwadi centres in the district will be benefited by the funds earmarked for the development of the anganwadi centres in the state.

A building for the children of labourers has been announced. A grant of Rs 1,690 crore was announced towards the prevention of pollution in 17 rivers of the state, including River Cauvery, which is expected to benefit the rejuvenation of the river.

Coffee growers too, are disappointed as their demands have not been met. However, the chief minister in his budget speech has made a mention of a scheme directed to provide relief to micro and medium coffee and tea growers, from the electricity bills till 10hp It is not clear on whether the scheme is speaking about providing free electricity or waiving the earlier dues.

District Congress Committee President K K Manjunath Kumar said that no solutions had been suggested in the budget to address the burning issues of the district. A minimum of Rs 500 crore grant was required for the permanent rehabilitation of the flood victims. But, no special package was announced. “This is a useless budget,” he added.

MLA K G Bopaiah said that district-wise special programmes have not been announced in the budget, due to economic slowdown. However, farmers will be benefited as thrust has been laid on the agricultural sector. The special package of Rs 536 crore, which was announced earlier, will be available to the district in phases, the MLA added.

District JD(S) President K M B Ganesh alleged that the state government had completely ignored Kodagu district. No special package was announced for the district, even though there are two MLAs from the BJP. In 2018, the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had announced various grants for Kodagu, including Rs 10 crore for Balugodu flood victims, Rs five crore for Kodava Samaja and a housing scheme for homeless.