No specific information on satellite phone use: Police

No specific information on use of satellite phones: Dakshina Kannada SP

Police carried out search in the area surrounding Thotathadi, but could not find any specific information, the SP said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 28 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 14:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

No specific information about satellite phones and calls have been confirmed, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said on Monday on reports of alleged satellite phone calls and blast sounds at Kakkinje village in Belthangady.

He said that the blast sound was that of firecrackers to scare away elephants that stray into the villages. The local residents have been using firecrackers whenever elephants stray into the villages, said the SP.

Intelligence wing personnel and Dharmasthala police had carried out a search operation inside the forest in Bendrala area over the alleged use of satellite phone.

The police carried out the search in a five-kilometre region surrounding Thotathadi. They also collected information on the movement of unknown persons in the area. However, the personnel did not get specific information on it, said the police.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Police
satellite phone

What's Brewing

Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

 