No specific information on use of satellite phones: Dakshina Kannada SP

No specific information about satellite phones and calls have been confirmed, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said on Monday on reports of alleged satellite phone calls and blast sounds at Kakkinje village in Belthangady.

He said that the blast sound was that of firecrackers to scare away elephants that stray into the villages. The local residents have been using firecrackers whenever elephants stray into the villages, said the SP.

Intelligence wing personnel and Dharmasthala police had carried out a search operation inside the forest in Bendrala area over the alleged use of satellite phone.

The police carried out the search in a five-kilometre region surrounding Thotathadi. They also collected information on the movement of unknown persons in the area. However, the personnel did not get specific information on it, said the police.