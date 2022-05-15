Officials term discolouring of water as algal bloom

Officials term discolouring of water in beaches as algal bloom

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 15 2022, 00:30 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 00:45 ist
The sediments on the seashore near Surathkal.

Following complaints of several beaches in and around Surathkal turning green, officials from the disaster management authority, MRPL, MSEZ, CRZ and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) collected water samples at Doddakoppalu Beach in Surathkal.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a preliminary investigation by officials attributed the discolouration of seawater near Surathkal Beach to algal bloom. An algal bloom is common during the beginning of pre-monsoon rain.

In a report to the deputy commissioner, the officials stated the algal bloom occurs because of high winds and wave action which result in a churning effect.

As a result, sediments at the bottom come up and when exposed to sunlight there will be algal bloom. This is a normal phenomenon before the monsoon, they stated.

However, water samples had been collected to rule out any presence of oil and grease in the water by KSPCB scientists. 

The deputy commissioner said that KSPCB will also submit a report on the quality of water. The samples have also been sent to Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Locals had alleged that sediments had surfaced on the shores of Doddakoppalu in Surathkal on Friday. It was spread across a distance of two to three kilometres along the shore.

The spotting of sediments in the past few years had raised concern among fishermen and environmentalists. Tarballs were formed out of oil waste dumped by ships mid-sea.

Though vessels were barred from dumping oil waste into the sea, they dispose of it at ports by paying a certain fee, the locals had charged.   

Sea bass fish, part of cage farming in Phalguni river in Tannirbhavi and Bangrakulur areas, was found dead on Saturday.

Farmers suspect pollution as the reason for the mysterious death of fish.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Surathkal
water discolouration
Beaches
algal bloom
water samples

What's Brewing

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

 