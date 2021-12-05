Omicron scare: Precautionary measures taken in Kodagu

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 being traced in Karnataka, the officials from the health and family welfare department have taken all precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The deputy commissioner and DHO who had tackled the first and second wave of Covid-19 have been transferred from the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha has already directed officials to take all precautionary measures to tackle a third wave of Covid-19.

There are no separate restrictions in the district. The restrictions announced by the state government are applicable to the district as well, said the officials.

The district reported its first case of Covid-19 on March 19, 2020. Later, the district hospital in Madikeri was designated as the Covid-19 hospital.

Treatment for non-Covid-19 patients was provided at Ashwini Hospital. After Covid-19 cases declined in the district, all the facilities that were available at Ashwini Hospital were shifted back to the district hospital for non-Covid patients.

The medical college in Madikeri has 200 beds. Oxygen generation plants are ready in the district hospital, medical college and taluk hospitals. Around 560 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients, said DHO Dr Venkatesh.

Surveillance strengthened

In the backdrop of a rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the surveillance has been strengthened at border checkposts in Makutta, Karike and Kutta.

The officials from the health, revenue and police departments have been deployed at the checkposts. Among those from Kerala, only people having a Covid-19 negative report are allowed inside the district, said the deputy commissioner.

The deputy commissioner has appealed to all beneficiaries to avail vaccines in the district.

District Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr Gopinath said arrangements will be made for the vaccination camps as required by the people. People should cooperate.

Wakf Board president K A Yakub said that all the jamaats have been alerted on the need to avail vaccines.

Poor progress

The district has achieved 97.9% success in administering the first dose of vaccination.

But, only 73.14% have been administered with a second dose of vaccine in the district.

People are showing a lethargic attitude towards completing the vaccination.

Restrictions put in place

*All the schools and colleges have been asked not to hold cultural programmes till January 15.

*The number of guests for marriages and other ceremonies is restricted to 500.

*Government employees must have availed both doses of vaccines.

*Fine to be imposed for violating the norms on wearing a mask.