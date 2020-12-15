One arrested for illegal transportation of liquor

  Dec 15 2020
Excise department personnel with the seized liquor and the arrested.

Excise department officials held a person at Kandanakolli junction near Suntikoppa in connection with illegal transportation of liquor, on Tuesday.

G Ravi (41), son of Guruvappa, a resident of Haleri village, is the arrested. The illegal transportation of liquor is also a violation of the model code of conduct. 

Based on accurate information, the Excise department personnel conducted a raid and arrested the man when he was transporting 8.64 litres of liquor in a two-wheeler.

The liquor has been seized and a case has been registered.

Somwarpet Excise department Inspector R M Chaitra, department guards K V Sumati, Mahantesh Sunagara, Hirenna Myakeri and personal Jitendra were part of the raid.

