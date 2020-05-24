One week free bus service for people in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  May 24 2020
  • updated: May 24 2020, 17:53 ist

Ganeshotsava Samithi in association with Udupi CMC members and elected representatives have arranged free bus services for a week for the public in Udupi Assembly constituency, said MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

He said the buses will provide free bus services to the public for a week from May 25 from 7 am to 7 pm. The bus services will restore confidence and help the public to travel to their workplace. 

The bus routes are route no 1 - Malpe-Garadimajalu-Santhekatte-Udupi city; route 2 - Alevooru-Korangrapadi-Udupi city-Manipal-DC office, Udupi city-Diana Circle-Alevooru; route no 3 - Hoode-Thottam-Malpe-Adi Udupi-Ajjarakadu-Udupi-Manipal-Parkala; route no 4 - Sampigenagara-Kadekaru-Amblapady-Ajjarakadu-Udupi city-Manipal-Parkala; route no 5 - Pragathinagara-Manipal-Udupi-Doddanagudde-Perampalli Church; route no 6 - Kalthooru Santhekatte-Cherkadi-Pethri-Brahmavar; route no 7 - Hoode-Kemmannu-Santhekatte-Ambagilu-Gundibailu-Kalsanka-Udupi city.

