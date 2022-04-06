Organs harvested from accident victim save lives of six

Organs harvested from accident victim save lives

The organs of Srinivas placed in a vehicle to be taken to Bengaluru.

The organs, harvested from a 19-year-old road accident victim, will help six patients lead a new life. 

Srinivas (19) from Uppinakote in Brahmavar was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on April 2. He failed to respond to the treatment, despite the best efforts of the doctors to save him. The patient was declared brain dead by a panel of doctors. 

Subsequently, his father Raju Nairy gave his approval to harvest the vital organs of his son in order to save the lives of six patients.

Two kidneys, two corneas, liver and skin were harvested and they helped to save the lives of six people, said Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty. 

As per Jeevasarthakathe protocols, two corneas, two kidneys and skin were retained by Kasturba Hospital in Manipal and the liver was sent to Aster Hospital in Bengaluru. 

