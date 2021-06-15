Paddy cultivation gathers pace

As the rain has intensified in Kodagu district, the paddy farmers in the region have accelerated paddy cultivation.

This year, there has been continuous rainfall from the first week of June. An area of 12,000 hectares is reserved for paddy cultivation in the region.

But, many farmers have been growing coffee, areca, plantain and ginger in paddy fields as they suffered losses in the previous years. Several others have left their land fallow.

In Shantalli hobli, farmers are done with the tilling and are transplanting paddy.

Agriculturist Dharma Shetty from Kitturu village said that the government should provide subsidy for paddy cultivation.

Agricultural department assistant director Yadav Babu requested the farmers to utilise the paddy seeds and manure provided by the department.