Padma Shri Bannanje Govindacharya passes away

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Bannanje Govindacharya breathed his last following a brief illness on Sunday at his residence at Ambalpadi in Udupi. He was 84.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2009.

Bannanje Govindacharya was well versed in Veda Bhashya, Upanishad Bhashya, Mahabharata, Puranas and Ramayana.

He has written Bhashyas or commentaries on Veda Suktas, Upanishads, ShataRudriya, BrahmaSutra Bhashya, Gita Bhashya and was an excellent orator. He has been part of religious and spiritual activities in and around the district and in the state.