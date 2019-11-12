Padukere beach to be tourist destination

Padukere beach, whose potential has remained untapped, will be developed as a tourist destination, said Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizer D V Sadananda Gowda.

He was speaking at Beach Cleanliness campaign organised by district administration at Padukere beach on Tuesday.

Gowda said, “If a comprehensive development project for Padukere beach is prepared and submitted, then it will be discussed with Union Tourism minister and department officials during the next session of the Parliament. All measures will be taken to develop Padukere beach as a tourist destination.’’

The coastal areas of Karnataka is lagging behind in tourism promotion when compared to Goa and Kerala. Even rivers are used for promoting tourism in Kerala and Goa. Tourism helps in generating employment, he added.

The preachings of Gandhi is being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by initiating Swacch Bharat campaign. He himself picked waste from a sea shore, Gowda added.

“All youth should take a pledge to work towards Swacch Bharat. The Centre has banned the use of single-use plastic. With this, the use of plastic will be reduced. Let us all take a pledge not to use single-use plastic.”

There is a need to create awareness on cleanliness among schoolchildren. Children should spend at least half an hour in cleaning their surroundings.

MP Shobha Karandlaje said Padubidri beach had received Blue Flag certification. The Centre has released Rs 8 crore for the development of Padubidri beach. The Blue Flag project should be extended to Padukere beach as well, she added.

She said the central government has given priority to the development of Malpe, Hejamadi and Kodi Kanyana ports.

The union minister along with MP, MLA Raghupathi Bhat and others cleaned 1-km stretch of the shore by picking up all the waste including plastic.