People, party workers arrive early in throngs to PM’s Mangaluru event

All roads leading to the Gold Finch City Grounds at Bangrakuloor were chock-a-block with people—all in anticipation of seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Mangaluru city to inaugurate a bevy of infrastructure projects.

Some of them had even arrived as early as 9 am to the listed event, which was to begin at around 1 pm, where the Prime Minister was to dedicate and lay the foundation stone for eight projects worth Rs 3,800 crore in total.

While people and party workers waited—the latter wore party caps and saffron stoles—they would chant ‘Modi Modi’ every time a state minister or a legislator arrived at the venue.

Reportedly, MLAs visited houses asking people to attend the programme, while the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha representatives visited various colleges urging students to be present for the programme and make it a success.

The presence of high-profile dignitaries and politicians, there was extremely tight security at the venue; security personnel frisked people wearing shoes, thoroughly. Umbrellas and water bottles were not allowed inside the venue. However, volunteers were seen distributing biscuits, chocolates and water to those gathered, and were later even seen collecting the discarded wrappers.