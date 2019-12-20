‘Permission sought to denotify 35K ha of deemed forest’

Development activities in the district have suffered since 68,794 hectares of land comes under deemed forest. The government has moved the Supreme Court seeking to drop 34,918 hectares from deemed forest, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha has said.

Speaking at phone-in programme organised at Prajavani office here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that as per the orders of the Supreme Court, deemed forest land cannot be allotted to anyone. Title deeds in respect of lands in the said area could be issued to the poor only if the SC allows the government’s request, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that the sand shortage had assumed serious proportion in the district over the two years. However, sand mining has begun after addressing legal hurdles. “Sand extraction is not yet in full swing. I hope the shortage would be addressed completely in about six months.”

He said that at present transportation of sand to other districts had been banned. The permission for transportation of sand to other districts will be issued in the interest of transporters, and those dependent on sand mining, only after the sand needs of the district are met.

Since sand mining had been banned in the district for some years, people are purchasing sand in large quantities and stocking it. But, sand required for a huge work for a period of one month only could be stocked. If more quantity of sand is stocked, the district administration would conduct a raid and book a case, he warned.

The DC said that National Highway project was facing several hurdles. The problem relating to acquisition of land at Tiger Circle near Manipal had been addressed and thus the project, which was on the back burner, will now gain momentum. The work near railway bridge at Indrali is pending and consent for it would be obtained after holding a meeting with Railways authorities. The highway will soon be open till Manipal, he added.

Local people have aired different opinions on laying highway from Manipal to Parkala. While some have suggested widening of the road, some have appealed for a new road. As planned, nod has been granted for taking up work on new route. The work would begin soon after land acquisition, the DC added.