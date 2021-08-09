Pigmy collector assaulted

Miscreants have assaulted a pigmy collector from the Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society in Kodlipet.

K L Lokesh is the victim. The accused have robbed money and a machine from him.

Ramesh and Kudluru Prasad are the accused. They demanded the thousands of rupees they had given to him.

When Lokesh replied that he has already returned their money, the accused abused him in foul language, assaulted him and posed a life threat.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station.