Pigmy collector assaulted

Pigmy collector assaulted

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Aug 09 2021, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 18:12 ist

Miscreants have assaulted a pigmy collector from the Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society in Kodlipet.

K L Lokesh is the victim. The accused have robbed money and a machine from him.

Ramesh and Kudluru Prasad are the accused. They demanded the thousands of rupees they had given to him.

When Lokesh replied that he has already returned their money, the accused abused him in foul language, assaulted him and posed a life threat.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

pigmy collector
Assaulted
Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society
Kodlipet
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?

Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?

Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

 