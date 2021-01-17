Pillion rider killed in road accident

A pillion rider died as the motorbike he was travelling in was hit by a tipper lorry on Kodlipet Main Road, near Shanivarasanthe, on Sunday.

Shivaraj (72), of Kyate village, is the deceased. He died on the spot.

Rudresh (58), the rider, from Kudralli village in Aluru taluk, is injured and is admitted to Community Health Centre, Shanivarasanthe, after being provided first aid at the Primary Health Centre in Kodlipet.

The driver of the tipper lorry did not stop the vehicle after causing the accident.

A case has been registered in Shanivarsanthe police station.