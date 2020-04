The Mangaluru Rural police have arrested two SDPI activists for threatening ASHA worker, on Saturday.

According to City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha, the arrested are Ismail (45) and Ashraf (32), residents of Malluru Badriya Nagara. ASHA worker Vasanthi who was on duty was intimidated by the duo. She was obstructed and prevented from discharging her duties.

An FIR has been registered in Mangaluru Rural Police Station under sections 354, 353, 504, 506 of IPC.