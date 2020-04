Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha has warned the public against the use of drones illegally without obtaining permission.

He said a few youth were illegally using drones. Mangaluru is a sensitive region with lot of vital installations. Anybody using drones will have to face legal action along with the seizure of drones, he warned.

Commissioner also urged mediapersons not to engage in the services to capture aerial photographs of Mangaluru using drones.