Police dog 'Honey' no more

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 01 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:14 ist
Police dog Honey

'Honey', the famed sniffer dog of Chikkamagaluru police, died on Saturday night. 

The 12-year-old Labrador Retriever had undergone nine months training with Adugodi police handler in Bengaluru.

The dog had played a vital role in detecting bomb and other bandobast activities. The dog had also provided bandobast during IPC cricket tourney in Bengaluru. It had won two gold medals during range level meet. 

The last rites of the dog were performed at police martyrs memorial premises on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Harish Pande and Additional SP N S Shruthi were present. 

Police dog 'Honey'
dies
famed sniffer dog
Chikkamagaluru police
Chikkamagaluru

