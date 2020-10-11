Police fire warning shots in the air to stop cattle lifters

The police fired warning shots at the sky while attempting to catch those engaged in illegal transportation of cattle in a car, at Haudal near Shirthadi in Moodbidri, on Sunday.

The accused fled the spot leaving behind the cattle and the car. Acting on a tip-off that cattle are being transported illegally, the police led by Inspector Dinesh asked the vehicle to stop at Haudal. When the accused drove the vehicle and attempted to knock down the police jeep, the police fired in the air.

The accused have fled the spot. The police have seized six cattle and a car and are looking for the accused.