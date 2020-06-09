Police, MCC officials prevent traders from entering Central Market

Wholesale vendors on Tuesday were prevented from opening their shops at Central Market by police and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officials.

The Central Market Merchants’ Association (CMMA) quoting the court’s order had declared about shifting the market and resuming their business. The officials, however, dismissed the claim and declared that the court’s decree was not the final order and the court is yet to fix a date for the second hearing of the case.

The vendors were shifted to APMC yard in Baikampady on April 8 as a measure to maintain social distancing in the market and prevent the spread of Covid-19. The shifting was done to facilitate the work on demolition of the market to give way for the new market under Smart City Mission.

“We were asked to shift to APMC yard as a temporary measure. Now, the lockdown has been relaxed and authorities should allow us to carry out business in Central Market. We will approach the court citing violation of the court order by the MCC,” CMMA President M Mustafa Kunhi told DH.

“We had incurred a huge loss by shifting to APMC yard. The MCC should identify an alternative space,” he added.

As a precautionary measure, police security was strengthened at the market.

The MCC commissioner in a notice served on June 8 had stated that old Central Market building is in a dilapidated condition as per the report of the executive engineer PWD and all business activities from the building have been suspended keeping in mind the safety of the people. If anyone forcibly carries out business from the Central Market, then the MCC will cancel the order on stalls earmarked for the vendors along with cancelling the trade license.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Dr G Santhosh Kumar said, “We have asked the traders to wait till the court passes a final order. The government had given permission for building a new market under Smart City Mission. Temporary structures were constructed near Town Hall to accommodate the traders. The MCC has also given them an option to use Urwa market building and the first floor of Kavoor market as well.”