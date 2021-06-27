Police slap fine on tourists in Kodagu

Even though the lockdown is in place in the district till July 5, tourists started thronging Kodagu on the weekend. The police have imposed a fine on the tourists.

As the lockdown rules were relaxed in the neighbouring districts, people have started exploring various destinations.

Even though the tourist places are closed to the public, the people have been visiting these places in large numbers.

Tourists from Kerala, Bengaluru, Kolar and Mangaluru regions have been visiting various places of Kodagu.

Police have inspected vehicles and imposed fines, for violating the lockdown rules.