Pomp, gaiety mark Ganeshotsava Shobhayatre

Madikeri town witnessed a grand procession for the immersion of Ganesha idol on Saturday night. The ‘Shobhayatre’ was conducted as a part of Gowri Ganesha Visarjanothsava by Shanti Niketana Yuvaka Sangha.

The tableaux themed on mythological events such as ‘Gajasura Samhara’ mesmerised the crowds. Youth in large numbers danced to the beats of the music.

The procession went on KSRTC depot - General Thimayya Circle - District Head Post Office - Old Bus Stand route. Vehicular movement was diverted during the procession. Police security was also tightened.

Later, the Ganesha idol was immersed in Gauri lake, following tradition.