Poor quality road work irks villagers

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Dec 25 2020, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 00:01 ist
Villagers protest over the poor quality of road work at Metnalla-Andagove Paisari in Kambibane.

On noticing the poor quality of work on the road leading to Metnalla-Andagove Paisari in Kambibane, the villagers stopped the work and took the contractor and engineer to task.

The six-kilometre road is being developed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 6.5 crore. On noticing the poor quality of work, the villagers shouted slogans against the contractor.

The villagers alleged that the quality of the road is poor and the road is not widened.

Poor quality culverts have also been constructed, they added.

