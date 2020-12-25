Poor quality road work irks villagers

On noticing the poor quality of work on the road leading to Metnalla-Andagove Paisari in Kambibane, the villagers stopped the work and took the contractor and engineer to task.

The six-kilometre road is being developed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 6.5 crore. On noticing the poor quality of work, the villagers shouted slogans against the contractor.

The villagers alleged that the quality of the road is poor and the road is not widened.

Poor quality culverts have also been constructed, they added.