Pralhad Joshi welcomes move to enact law on 'love jihad'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has welcomed the proposal to enact a law in connection with the religious conversion for marriage, on the lines of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments.

He told reporters that a court in Uttar Pradesh had rejected religious conversion for marriage. Accordingly, the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh had announced that they would enact a law to prevent such incidents. Karnataka government should also initiate measures against religious conversion for marriage and initiate suitable measure, he said.

He said that BJP executive committee meeting on Thursday will discuss on upcoming gram panchayat elections and how to strengthen the party.

Joshi condemned the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai police. The way the Maharashtra government is treating those, who speak against it, is really surprising.

There may be ideological differences. But it is not right to barge into a house of an individual and arrest him. The Maharashtra government’s move is the beginning of the end of the government, he predicted.

He also wondered why those speaking of freedom of expression in the past had not launched a campaign to return the awards. “Why Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are silent on the act of Maharashtra government?” he asked.