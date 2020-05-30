Prasanna Rai retires

Prasanna Rai K, son of well-known writer and poet Nadoja Kayyara Kinhanna Rai, retired as Head of Department of Botany after completing 30 years of service at St Philomena College.

He began his teaching career in Vivekananda College in Puttur during 1988-89 and joined St Philomena College in 1991. Rai obtained his doctorate degree for his thesis on ‘Studies on Marine Fungi from the West Coast of India’.

As secretary of Kannada Cultural Association of Kavitha Kuteera Perdala, he published 18 books on his father Dr Kayyara Kinhanna Rai. He had served as a member of Board of Studies and Board of Examinations of Mangalore University.

At present, he is president of ‘Vanashree’- Association of Botany Teachers of Mangalore University.