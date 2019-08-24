Preparations for Madikeri Dasara kickstart

The office-bearers of the Dasara Dashamantapa Committee in Madikeri have begun preparations for Dasara celebrations by planting a ‘Banni’ sapling near Banni Mantapa on Saturday.

As Dasara is fast approaching, members of Dashamantapa Samithi and Temple committee are engaging themselves in various activities. The members participated in various puja rituals after planting banni saplings.

On the day of Mahanavami, it is a tradition to offer puja to Banni tree. Unfortunately, due to heavy rain, Banni tree was uprooted. Accordingly, Banni sapling was planted under the leadership of Mantapa Samithi President C S Ranjith Kumar.

Ranjith Kumar said, “Dasara is observed traditionally in Madikeri. All preparations are being made for the Shobhayatre of Dashamantapa.”

He said necessary arrangements need to be made for the Dasara festival.

The deputy commissioner who is also the chairperson of the Dasara Utsava Committee should convene a meeting to make preparations for the festival.

The second meeting of Dashamantapa Samithi will be held at Kaveri Kalakshetra in Madikeri at 3.30 pm on August 27. The process to select working president, Dasara Utsav vice president and joint secretary of the committee for 2019-20 will be held.

Samithi office-bearers expressed displeasure at the failure of the state government to release Rs 50 lakh as promised last year for the Dasara Utsav. Owing to flood and natural calamity, Dasara was celebrated in a simple manner last year.