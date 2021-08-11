Prepare for I-Day celebrations: Kodagu DC

Prepare for Independence Day celebrations: Kodagu DC

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 11 2021, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 23:53 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal speaks during a meeting at her office in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed officials to make preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

Chairing a meeting, she directed officials to prepare the stage and make preparations for the flag hoisting.

The surrounding areas of the Madikeri Fort should be cleaned, she added.

She also directed the officials to prepare a list of Covid warriors who will receive appreciation letters.

CMC Commissioner S V Ramdas said that the fort premises has already been cleaned. A cleanliness drive has been taken up around Gandhi Mantapa.

Police inspector Rachayya said that two police teams, one Home Guards team and a forest team will take part in the march past.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal
Kodagu
Independence Day celebrations
Madikeri Fort

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

 