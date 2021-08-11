Prepare for Independence Day celebrations: Kodagu DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed officials to make preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

Chairing a meeting, she directed officials to prepare the stage and make preparations for the flag hoisting.

The surrounding areas of the Madikeri Fort should be cleaned, she added.

She also directed the officials to prepare a list of Covid warriors who will receive appreciation letters.

CMC Commissioner S V Ramdas said that the fort premises has already been cleaned. A cleanliness drive has been taken up around Gandhi Mantapa.

Police inspector Rachayya said that two police teams, one Home Guards team and a forest team will take part in the march past.