President Murmu to meet Koraga community members in 3-day programme

As many as 10 members from the Koraga community in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will interact with the President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

Under a programme initiated by the Mysuru-based Tribal Research Centre, members of the indigenous Koraga and Jenu Kuruba community from the state will leave for New Delhi from Bengaluru on June 10.

Koraga community members Soorasidda Heroor, Shankara Bolam Balli, Priyadarshini from Hebri, Neelu Kalathur, Babu Koraga Inna, Vineetha, M Sundara, Ramachandra from Kemraje, Rathna from Kankanady, and Supriya from Kinnigoli will stay in New Delhi for over three days.

During their meeting with the President of India, members of the Koraga community will submit a memorandum that emphasises the need to set up an authority for the development of their community and the creation of a ‘Koraga cultural zone.’

The memorandum will also demand political reservation for the community, categorised as particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) and the implementation of the Peer Mohammed committee recommendations for the comprehensive development of the Koraga community.

Members will also insist on re-introducing medical insurance for members of the community, which had been withdrawn.