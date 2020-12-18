Prevent atrocities on children: Odanadi Seva Samsthe director

Odanadi Seva Samsthe, Mysuru, director Stanley felt there is a need to create awareness in order to prevent atrocities on children.

He was speaking at a workshop on protection of children’s rights, held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Madikeri.

He emphasized on the need to take up stern measures to prevent sexual atrocities on children and child marriages.

To make this happen, every person should have the knowledge of children’s rights, he added.

POCSO is a powerful law and under the Act, it is impossible to come out of jail within one year if arrested under its provisions. The information on the Act should be provided to the children, Stanley said and lamented that in the name of tradition, various atrocities such as child marriages are carried out on children.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Parashuram opined that it is important to identify the circumstances under which the children are subjected to atrocities.

District Child Welfare Committee member B S Kumari said that there are a lot of superstitions in tribal communities, related to children. The atrocities on children in these communities can be prevented by imparting education to them.

Noting that the children are being denied education in primary and high school levels, CWC member Abdul Latif said that the children should be prevented from dropping out of schools.

Juvenile Justice Board member Abdul Riyaz said that the laws towards the prevention of child labour should be implemented effectively.

CWC members Usha Ayyanna, Namita Rao and district child protection officer T S Arundhati were present.