Promotional khadi kiosk unveiled at MIA

Promotional khadi kiosk unveiled at MIA

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 20 2022, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 02:04 ist
Dharmesh Mehta, terminal in-charge and Jyoti Naik, district officer, Khadi and Village Industries Board, jointly inaugurate the khadi kiosk at Mangaluru International Airport.

Celebrating India’s rich legacy of art and craft, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) unveiled the unique ‘khadi kiosk’ on the ground floor of the domestic security hold area (SHA) of Mangaluru International Airport.

In a true reflection of indigenous cottage industries artefacts, the khadi kiosk promises to showcase authentic khadi and village products to all travellers.

With a khadi kiosk also present at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, the store will also shortly be seen at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

The khadi kiosk will promote khadi and hand-crafted village products for over a month. The specialized team of Khadi and Village Industries Commission will also guide travellers on making the perfect selection available at the nearest authorised outlet of the brand.

Dharmesh Mehta, terminal in-charge and Jyoti Naik, district officer, Khadi and Village Industries Board, jointly inaugurated the khadi kiosk in the presence of Senthilkumar Ramaswamy, deputy director, state office, Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Senthilkumar Ramaswamy said the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, through the special showcase, endeavours to create enhanced awareness and a glimpse into the fine craftsmanship which India has to offer.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

khadi kiosk
Mangaluru International Airport
Khadi and Village Industries Commission
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 