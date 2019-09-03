Proposal to empower DC to sanction works at temples

Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said that a proposal is put forth before the government over empowering deputy commissioners to approve works worth up to Rs one crore in their respective districts to develop temples.

Addressing officers at a review meet of various programmes held at Kollur, the minister said that deputy commissioners have the authority to sanction works worth Rs 50 lakh. The Cabinet will take a call on the proposal to help the rapid development of temples coming under the Endowment Department.

“A meeting will be held shortly to discuss the construction works of underground drainage (UGD) system and vented dams. The locals should be taken into confidence in the execution of the project. Officials should discuss the availability of land for Goshala with the deputy commissioners. If no land is available, then officers should hold talks with the Forest department to use forest land to construct Goshala,” the minister instructed.

Kota said that he was aware that the parking area was congested at Kollur and was a mess during festivals. He instructed the temple administrative board to identify land for parking area.

He instructed the temple authorities to seek help from technical experts to avoid hassles in the computerisation of the details of offerings donated by devotees. He also ordered officers to take action against the guest house owners who discharge effluents into River Swarna.

Temple executive officer Krishnamurthy said that the dining hall is constructed at a cost of Rs 21 crore at temple. “Funds up to Rs 33.40 crore are spent on drinking water facilities and Rs 19.97 crore is allocated for the UGD system. The works are in progress. An income of Rs 41.79 crore is earned by the temple for 2018-19. Of this, Rs 5.33 crore is spent to pay the salary of 167 employees at the temple,” he added.

Kota also promised the appointment of a full-time doctor for the Kollur primary health centre.