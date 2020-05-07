PV-DH phone-in-programme with MESCOM MD today

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 07 2020, 21:14 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 21:25 ist
Snehal Rayamane

PV-DH will conduct a phone-in-programme with MESCOM (Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) Managing Director Snehal Rayamane on Friday from 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Those who are keen on highlighting their grievances or to apprise themselves about MESCOM's operations during the lockdown can dial the toll-free number 1800 599 2220

