PV-DH Quiz in Mangaluru on January 18

Prajavani and Deccan Herald, in association with Deeksha, will organise quiz competitions for schoolchildren at Loyola Hall in St Aloysius PU College in Mangaluru on January 18 (from 8.30 am).

Students from Class V to X can participate in the competition. Each school can send three teams with two students each in a team.

The participants should take part through the schools. There is no registration fee.

For details, interested can contact: Prakash Nayak (98808 42842) and Santhosh Bhandary (96069 12174).