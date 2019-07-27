PV Phone-in prog on July 30

Prajavani, sister publication of Deccan Herald, will organise a phone-in programme on ‘Preventive Measures to Check the Spread of Vector-borne Diseases’ on July 30 from 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Dr Naveenchandra, District Ayush Officer Iqbal and MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gayathri Nayak will take part in the programme and will reply to the queries. Those who wish to know about Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya and the ways to prevent them can call 1800 599 2220.