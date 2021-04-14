Rain brings smiles on the faces of coffee growers in Kodagu

Rainfall during the last two days has made the climate of Kodagu cooler. The downpour has made the coffee growers happy, as there was hot weather earlier, which could harm coffee plants.

The timely rain has brought smiles on the faces of coffee growers.

It rained heavily for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon and Tuesday night, in Madikeri, Gonikoppa, Mekeri, Galibeedu, Talattamane and Suntikoppa. Gonikoppa and Virajpet also received rain.

Earlier, during this year, the untimely rain had resulted in the blooming of coffee flowers. The growers were panic-struck due to the untimely showers.

As work in the coffee plantations had been complete, the planters were preparing for irrigation. The rain which had lashed the district on Tuesday night and Wednesday has provided enough water to the plants and therefore, the farmers do not have to lift water from the river and borewell.

If there was no rain, we had to provide water to coffee plants and pepper vines, said the planters.

No rain in North Kodagu

However, the regions in Northern Kodagu, Shanivarasanthe, Kodlipet, Somwarpet, Kushalnagar, Madapura, Surlabbi and Shantalli did not receive the expected rainfall during the last two days even as there was heavy rain in the Southern part of the district.

The farmers in the region grow ginger in large quantities and are planning to transplant ginger in the fields. The fields are set for the transplantation. Rainfall is awaited by the farmers, said, Ravi, a farmer.

Expectations rife

Coffee and pepper growers are expecting better crops this year.

Last year, there was a dip in the produce. As the market rate of pepper and Arebica coffee has improved this year, the agriculturists are relieved to some extent.

If there is timely rain throughout the season, a good crop is expected for the upcoming year, they said.

Precautionary measures

The district administration has ensured preparedness to face heavy rain this year as well. Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has conducted a preparatory meeting with the officials in this regard.

Loss of lives occurred during heavy rain in 2018, 2019 and 2020, due to floods and landslides.

Vulnerable regions are identified in the district, so as to prevent possible losses. The people in the heavy rain-prone areas are told to maintain caution.