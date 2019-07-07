Rain continues to lash Mudigere; farming affected

Heavy rain continued to lash the taluk on Sunday, with the intensity of rain increasing at Urubage, Devarunda, Bhairapura, Guthi, Devaramane, Hoskere, Herike and Mekanagadde areas.

Several trees and electricity poles have been uprooted following gusty wind. As a result, power supply has been disrupted in the Bidarahalli, Basavanahalli and Kenjige areas for the third consecutive day.

River Hemavathi too is in spate. The people have been visiting bridges constructed across the river at Bettadamane, Kithlegandi, Hanthooru and Bankenahalli to watch the river water gushing.

Tree on road

A huge tree uprooted and fell on the Halase – Jannapura Road at Halase and disrupted the movement of vehicles. Later, however, authorities cleared the tree to facilitate vehicular movement.

The incessant rain has affected farming activities. Paddy seedlings were washed away in the rainwater. Also, seedlings have been damaged in various parts of the taluk. Even the ginger crop has been affected, following the heavy rain.

Tourists are thronging Mudigere to enjoy Nature during monsoon. All the homestays are, therefore, full. The tourists have been visiting Devaramane, Bhairapura and Charmadi Ghat on Sunday in large numbers.