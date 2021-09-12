Rain in Kodagu: Growers afraid of incurring losses

The rain that has lashed the district this month has affected coffee and pepper cultivation. The farmers are in distress and are afraid of losing crops.
Intermittent rain has been lashing the region for the last couple of days. The Arabica coffee beans have already started withering.
The growers fear that even Robusta coffee too will start withering with the increase in fruit rot disease affecting the plants.
The coffee plants are also infected with borer disease, said the growers.
