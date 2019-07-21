Rain intensifies in Malnad

After a brief lull, the rain intensified in Mudigere, Kalasa, Koppa and N R Pura on Sunday.

The water level in River Hemavathi has increased.

Tourists are visiting Mugrahalli, Kithalegandi, Bankenahalli and other areas to get a view of River Hemavathi in spate.

Owing to the lack of stormwater drains, water was seen flowing on the road at Bilagula, Handi, Bhoothanakadu, Bidarahalli and Horatti resulting in inconvenience to vehicle users.

The soil that was dumped beside the road on NH 234 flowed into the paddy fields at Kottigehara.