Rain: Landslides, damage to electricity poles across DK

Intermittent rain continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.

Following red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rainfall, the district administration had declared holiday for schools and PU colleges across the district on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours – ending 8 am on Tuesday – Dakshina Kannada received an average of 85.6 mm rainfall. Bantwal received highest of 114.2 mm followed by Mangaluru (106.7 mm), Puttur (70.4 mm), Sullia (68.8 mm) and Belthangady (68.1 mm). Water-level in River Nethravathi stood at 5.9 metres in Bantwal and 25.9 metres in Uppinangady.

Landslides, uprooting of electricity poles and damage to houses were reported in different parts of the district.

There was a case of landslide near the swimming pool of St Aloysius College in Mangaluru. Two houses were damaged, following sliding of boulders and uprooting of a tree at Site Matadagudde in Gurpura Mulooru. A few houses in the vicinity are facing the threat. The house belonging to Mamatha was damaged following landslide. Another house belonging to Zohara was also damaged in the incident. The house of Usman is facing threat, following landslide.

Boulders too had fallen on the road leading to the Matada Site. There is also fear of more boulders collapsing, as they are situated on the edge of the hillock by the road.

Landslide occurred near Adyapadi Church in Kandavara Gram Panchayat jurisdiction. As a result, seven to eight houses situated on the foot of the hillock are facing the threat. Already, some boulders have fallen on the ground.

Kandavara Gram Panchayat president Vijaya G Suvarna said that notice has been served to all the residents to move to safer areas. PWD engineers who visited the spot said that sand bags will be placed to prevent further caving in of the hillock.

Following the uprooting of eight electricity poles on the road at Karai in Kolnadu, the movement of vehicles were disrupted on Vittal-Salethooru Road for half an hour. The Mescom personnel are working on shifting the poles.

Kolnadu Gram Panchayat had written to the authorities concerned to remove the tree and electricity poles that were in a dangerous position during the road work on Surathkal – Salethooru – Kabaka. Concerned authorities, however, have neglected it, alleged the local residents.

River Phalguni is in spate at Gurpura, following heavy rain in and around Bajpe. Water has entered some farmlands in and around the area.

The roof of a house belonging to Yashoda collapsed at Sasihithlu following gusty wind. The wall of a hotel collapsed at Jeppinamogaru.

The house belonging to Shivarama Poojary at Kallamundkooru in Moodbidri has collapsed partially. The roof of a house belonging to Parvathi at Vittal Kasaba has been damaged in the rain. The cowshed owned by Keshava Poojary has been damaged in

Ananthady.

The lack of stormwater drains led to water-logging at Haleyangadi near Mulki and vehicle users were greatly inconvenienced.

Following good showers, the water-level in River Nandini has risen at Panja Athooru Bailu, Pakshikere, near Kinnigoli. A road connecting Athooru Bailu Ganapathi Mandira has been inundated. According to the Revenue Department officials, Kateel Mithabail area was inundated. Water flows on the road connecting seven houses at Panja Ulya.

Following heavy rain, the manholes overflowed in several places in Mangaluru.

The rain has intensified farming activities, with farmers engaging in transplanting paddy seedlings.